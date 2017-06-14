Edmonton police warn of fraudsters promising to remove black magic

EDMONTON - Bet they didn't see that coming — Edmonton police are warning the public about fraudsters posing as psychics and astrologers.

The department has been getting calls from people who say they were led to believe they'd been cursed with black magic or witchcraft.

In one investigation, an individual was persuaded to pay $100,000 in cash and gold to have “black magic removed from their life and to have access” to money.

Edmonton police say fraudsters often leave flyers on parked vehicles or use fake names and target vulnerable people, promising to fix their personal problems.

Investigators say if an astrologer or psychic promises to solve personal and financial problems, it's fraud.

Same goes if they request money up front for performing healing rituals; claim to be able to remove black magic or witchcraft; or present a plan requiring thousands of dollars in payments.

(CTV Edmonton)