Elderly woman who pushed 79-year-old man won't be charged in his death:RCMP

HALIFAX - The Mounties have decided against laying charges in the Nova Scotia nursing home death of a 79-year-old man who was pushed by a female resident, fell down and injured his head.

Gordon Birchell died on Oct. 29 last year, several days after the push and fall at the Ivy Meadows home in the Halifax suburb of Beaver Bank.

Joan Birchell holds a snapshot of her late husband Gordon Birchell, at her home in Windsor Junction, N.S. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Mounties have decided against laying charges in the Nova Scotia nursing home death of a 79-year-old man who was pushed by a female resident, fell down and injured his head. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says in a news release that police ruled it a homicide, but decided against laying charges based on the woman's cognitive impairment.

She could not confirm the woman's condition, but Joan Birchell, the wife of the deceased man, has said she was told by staff the female resident suffered from severe dementia.

The Halifax man was initially hospitalized at the Cobequid Community Health Centre, but he was returned to the home, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Joan Birchell has said her husband, who suffered from the early stages of dementia, had been pushed by the same woman on repeat occasions, including one occasion when she was present.