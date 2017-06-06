Accessibility/Mobile Features
Emera officials optimistic they'll get clean energy deal with Massachusetts

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 2:54 PM | Comments: 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Emera (TSX:EMA) is banking that Massachusetts will see its proposed submarine power cable from New Brunswick to Plymouth, Mass., as the best option to provide the state with clean electricity.

Company officials outlined details of the plan Tuesday at an energy conference in Saint John, N.B.

Dan Muldoon, executive vice-president for major renewable and alternative energy, says the Atlantic Link would have a capacity of about 1,000 megawatts, with the majority of the power coming from wind in New Brunswick and hydro from other facilities, such as Muskrat Falls in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Massachusetts is seeking about 9.4 terawatts of clean energy by 2022 — roughly equal to all the power consumed by Nova Scotia each year — and is expected to decide in 2018 who will get the contract.

Emera's plan would cost about $2 billion for the transmission line alone, and it's asking N.B. Power to consider becoming a minor equity partner.

Gerald Weseen, Emera's vice-president of U.S. government affairs, says they are proceeding with planning and studies even before a decision in order to be able to meet the deadlines.

The company is currently installing two subsea cables between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

