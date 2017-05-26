Accessibility/Mobile Features
European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 26, 2017 at 1:28 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - Addiction experts from five European countries have gathered in Vancouver to discuss the benefits of their prescription heroin programs and to urge Canada to expand its one clinic in the midst of a national overdose crisis.

Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Public Health, has presented two major Canadian studies that led to North America's only medical heroin program.

She says the Crosstown clinic has saved the lives of drug users who hadn't responded to other interventions, but the program that currently serves 95 patients has a wait list of up to 600 people and needs to be urgently expanded.

Oviedo-Joekes says people who are treated at Crosstown no longer use the deadly opioids sold on the street and commit to two or three supervised injections a day as part of a long-term treatment plan.

She says patients also get help from social workers with issues such as filling out housing applications as part of a network of support.

Oviedo-Joekes says she wants policy-makers attending the gathering from across Canada to hear about the cost savings of programs in areas like policing and health care.

