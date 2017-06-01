Ex-nurse expected to plead guilty to 8 first-degree murder charges

WOODSTOCK, Ont. - A former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths when she appears today in a Woodstock, Ont., court.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer currently faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A source close to the case tells The Canadian Press that Wettlaufer is scheduled to plead guilty to the murder counts today.

The source also says an agreed statement of facts and a video of Wettlaufer confessing are expected to be filed in court.

An Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General spokeswoman says "significant developments" are expected in the case, but would give no other details.

Police have alleged those crimes took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.