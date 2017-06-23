Experts offer advice for mitigating health risks of legalized marijuana

OTTAWA - Public health and medical experts are endorsing 10 new recommendations to help mitigate the health risks of using marijuana once it becomes legal in Canada.

The guidelines, published in the American Journal of Public Health, recommend — among other things — avoiding cannabis if pregnant or at risk of mental health problems, as well as delaying its use until later in life.

Dr Benedikt Fischer, right, speaks in Ottawa on Friday, June 23, 2017. He is joined by an international team of experts as they release guidelines aimed at lowering the health risks of cannabis use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The project was conducted by the Ontario arm of the Canadian Research Initiative on Substance Misuse — a national initiative funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says she welcomes the guidelines, saying her department considers them important to help cannabis users reduce health and safety risks.

In April, the federal introduced legislation designed to legalize, regulate and restrict access to marijuana.

Philpott says the government intends to bring the law into force no later than July 2018.