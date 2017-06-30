Experts to begin second necropsy to learn what's killing endangered right whales

NORWAY, P.E.I. - Marine mammal experts will carve up a second huge whale carcass today on a Prince Edward Island beach in an effort to learn what has killed at least six North Atlantic right whales in recent weeks.

A necropsy was conducted yesterday on a male whale that was first spotted floating near Quebec's Magdalen Islands on June 18.

A second whale was towed ashore today.

Officials want to determine if boat strikes, fishing gear or a possible toxic algal bloom could be to blame for the deaths of the whales.

The right whales are endangered, with only about 525 now in existence.

The autopsies are being done in Norway, a tiny hamlet near P.E.I.'s northwestern tip.