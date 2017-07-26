Extension-cord mess cited in fire that killed N.B. mother, three sons

ST. GEORGE, N.B. - Fire investigators say a mess of extension cords, power bars and the failure of an electrical component were the likely cause of a fire that killed a New Brunswick woman and her three adult sons in April.

The bodies of Esther Boyd, who was in her 80s, and her sons Davey, Billy and Robbie were found inside a St. George, N.B., home on April 11.

Investigator Jeff Ross wrote that it was his opinion that poor electrical housekeeping contributed to the fatal fire.

He said there was a tremendous amount of extension cords, power bars, power blocks along with various electronic devices within the fire's area of origin, although no specific source of ignition was identified.