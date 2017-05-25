Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Federal government releases details of delayed methane reduction plan

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 10:58 AM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - Companies in the energy sector would be required to regularly check equipment for leaks, make repairs, monitor emission levels and report them to Ottawa under the federal government's proposal to reduce methane emissions.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna released details of the plan, the implementation of which was delayed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting U.S. plans to bring down methane emissions along with Canada.

The rules would be phased in between 2020 and 2023 and are aimed at cutting emissions of methane by about 20 megatonnes per year — which the government says it equivalent to removing about five million cars from the road.

The government estimates the regulations would cost industry $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2035, but says the costs of avoiding action on climate change would be more than four times that.

McKenna says the measures would be made final next year.

Methane is considered far more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere and is the main component of natural gas.

"Right now, over $1.5 billion worth of natural gas is wasted every year through leaks," McKenna said in a statement Thursday.

"That affects the health of Canadians and contributes to climate change. By better detecting and patching leaks, companies will be able to save and sell that natural gas."

She said provinces and territories will have the option to develop their own regulations if they achieve the same results.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media