Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Federal housing agency beefing up ability to detect mortgage fraud, CEO says

By: Alexandra Posadzki, The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 3:20 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is beefing up its ability to detect patterns that may indicate mortgage fraud after being directed to do so by the federal government, the agency's president and CEO said Thursday.

"There is no evidence that fraud is a widespread problem," Evan Siddall said following his remarks to the Canadian Club of Toronto.

"But we know it happens, it's very hard to find, and incentives exist for fraud in the system, so we need to be vigilant."

Mortgage fraud has been a hot topic following recent events at alternative lender Home Capital, which has been dealing with the aftermath of a scandal involving falsified loan applications.

In 2015, Home Capital severed ties with 45 brokers over fraud allegations. Two of those brokers have been sanctioned by the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, while the other 43 have not.

More recently, Home Capital faced a liquidity crisis after customers started yanking out their savings following Ontario Securities Commission allegations that the company misled investors in its disclosures surrounding the fraud issue. The company has said the allegations are without merit and has vowed to defend itself.

Siddall said CMHC's stepped up efforts around fraud detection were not triggered by Home Capital, but by a directive formally issued to the agency by Ottawa.

The housing agency is looking at ways to use data analytics to spot patterns that could be indicative of fraud networks or fraud rings. That would allow it to approach lenders when it spots something suspicious.

"We're looking for associations among individuals that aren't apparent from an individual application for mortgage insurance, but are apparent when you look at a large number of applications, and then you can identify networks and patterns," said Steven Mennill, CMHC's senior vice-president of insurance.

CMHC has not seen any increase in mortgage loan defaults as a result of the Home Capital matter, Mennill said.

Home Capital also remains a CMHC-approved issuer of mortgage-backed securities, through its subsidiary Home Trust Company, Siddall said.

"We're monitoring the situation daily, as we do with many lenders," Siddall said.

Follow @alexposadzki on Twitter.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media