Feds back motion in support of Trans Mountain, despite B.C. government turmoil

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 3:39 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The federal Liberal government has thrown its weight behind an opposition motion backing Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion even as political turmoil in British Columbia continues to threaten the project's future.

The motion, brought by Conservative MP Mark Strahl, affirms that the project has social license to proceed, is critical to the economy, is environmentally sound and should proceed as planned.

The motion passed Tuesday by a vote of 252-51, with the backing of all Liberal MPs, except two B.C. backbenchers who have criticized the project in the past.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last fall approved the project to twin the Trans Mountain pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C. and B.C. Premier Christy Clark came to support it in January after five conditions she placed on it had been met.

However Clark could lose her hold on power later this month under an agreement between the province's NDP and Green Party to work together to form government, including a plan to oppose the Trans Mountain expansion.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr last week said the government would support Strahl's motion because the project remains a sound one with license to proceed, even though he admitted aligning himself with the Conservatives made him uncomfortable.

