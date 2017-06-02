Accessibility/Mobile Features
Feds spent $707,000 spent on legal fees after child welfare decision

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 2:51 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The federal justice minister's office says it spent $707,000 in legal fees following a landmark human rights tribunal decision on First Nations child welfare.

Charlie Angus, an NDP MP and leadership candidate who obtained the information through a parliamentary request, questions why the legal tab was necessary.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is implementing the tribunal's original decision and all legal fees incurred since the decision relate to responding to orders from the quasi-judicial body.

In January 2016, the tribunal found the federal government underfunded the delivery of child services on reserve and has prodded the government on its progress since then.

Last week, it chastised the government, saying it has not fully implemented Jordan's Principle — a policy designed to keep children from being caught in spending disputes between governments.

The federal government says it has proactively identified as many First Nations children in need as possible to get them the services they require, adding more than 4,900 requests have been approved since March 2017.

