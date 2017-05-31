Feds still committed to Paris Accord, Environment Minister McKenna says

TORONTO - Canada remains committed to the Paris Accord, the federal environment minister said Wednesday, amid concerns that the U.S. will walk away from the landmark global climate agreement.

"Canada's just going to keep marching on, like the rest of the world," Catherine McKenna said at an event in Toronto, adding other nations, including China, are committed to climate action.

McKenna wouldn't speculate on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision, but said she's had many conversations with her American counterpart in an effort to make an economic case for addressing climate change.

In those conversations, McKenna said she's also highlighted that 90 per cent of the accord remains to be negotiated and it's better to be at the table.

"We certainly will be at the table," she said, "playing a leadership role because we think it's the right thing to do and it makes economic sense."

McKenna highlighted the economic opportunities that come with the agreement in addition to long-term benefits for the environment.

"We certainly understand here in Canada that the environment and the economy go together, and there's a huge economic opportunity when it comes to clean technologies and innovation."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he would be announcing his decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days, and a White House official said he is expected to pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

Such a decision is bound to frustrate allies that have spent years negotiating the deal in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.