National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Female inmate in Ontario dies after being found unresponsive in cell

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 22, 2017 at 7:11 PM | Comments: 0

WINDSOR, Ont. - A woman who was found unresponsive in her cell at a detention centre in southwestern Ontario has died.

A spokesman with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services says the woman was found by staff at the South West Detention Centre near Windsor, Ont., on Sunday.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, Andrew Morrison says correctional staff performed first aid until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was then transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Morrison says the Office of the Chief Coroner will investigate the death and the ministry will also conduct an internal investigation to ensure all policies were followed.

Windsor police will investigate to determine whether the death was connected to criminal activity.

If the death wasn't a result of natural causes, an inquest is mandatory.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further out of respect for a person's right to privacy, especially where personal health information is involved," Morrison says.

