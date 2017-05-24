Final vote count due today in B.C. election; still no majority government

VICTORIA - The New Democrats continue to hold a slim lead in Vancouver Island's crucial Courtenay-Comox riding, where the results could determine the next British Columbia government.

The latest Elections BC absentee ballot count today has NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard maintaining her 101 vote lead on Liberal candidate Jim Benninger.

The race between Leonard and Benninger has swung back and forth, since election night on May 9 when Leonard held a 13-vote lead.

The gap in the popular vote is also closing between the two major parties, showing the Liberals with 40.36 per cent support compared with the New Democrat's 40.27 per cent.

At stake is a one-seat Liberal majority if Benninger wins, but if Leonard wins, there could be a Liberal or NDP minority government with the support of three Green members in the 87-seat legislature.

A judicial recount remains a possibility depending on the final outcome or the ability of either the Liberals or NDP to convince a judge to order a recount.