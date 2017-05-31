Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

First Nations leaders call for RCMP to probe recent Thunder Bay teen deaths

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 10:35 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Indigenous leaders from northwestern Ontario are asking the RCMP to take over investigations into the recent deaths of two teens in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Three chiefs travelled to the provincial legislature to express a lack of confidence in both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Thunder Bay Police Force.

They say they do not accept findings that recent teen deaths in the city were non-criminal and are calling for an investigation from a force with a less fraught relationship with the local indigenous community.

Currently the Office of the Independent Police Review Director is investigating the Thunder Bay force amid allegations of systemic problems with the way it handles deaths and disappearances of indigenous people.

The chiefs are asking the RCMP to probe the recent deaths of 17-year-old Tammy Keeash and 14-year-old Josiah Begg, who both died earlier this month, as well as the 2015 death of Stacy DeBungee that triggered the OIPRD's review.

The chiefs also criticized the Thunder Bay Police Services Board for not providing proper oversight of the force or hearing concerns of the indigenous community.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media