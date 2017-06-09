Fisheries Department extends crab season off N.L. due to thick Arctic ice

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The federal Fisheries Department is extending the snow crab season for areas affected by heavy pack ice off Newfoundland.

The department says that due to severe ice that has prevented some boats from heading out, it will lengthen the season for the division known as 3K to July 15.

Fisheries officials say the thick Arctic ice off Newfoundland's northeastern coast was showing signs of easing as three fishing boats stuck in thick ice floes returned safely to shore Thursday.

Trevor Hodgson of the Canadian Coast Guard says the vessels trapped for days off La Scie made it back without the assistance of an icebreaker.

He says conditions were expected to improve in the coming days as southerly winds push the dense ice offshore.

But he says fishermen and other seafarers should check the region's ice charts regularly as the pack ice could stall in some areas, including near traditional offshore fishing grounds.

(VOCM)