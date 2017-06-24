June 24, 2017

Brandon
Fisheries department looking into right whale deaths in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/24/2017 10:51 AM | Last Modified: 06/24/2017 11:30 AM

MONCTON, N.B. - Fisheries officials are trying to figure out what caused the recent deaths of several endangered right whales in the waters off eastern Canada.

The Fisheries Department is raising concern about the deaths of at least five North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a pair of right whales feed just below the surface of Cape Cod Bay off shore from Provincetown, Mass. Fisheries officials are trying to figure out what caused the recent deaths of several endangered right whales in the waters off eastern Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Center for Coastal Studies via AP

It says aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard vessels have been dispatched to study the dead whales.

It says one of the carcasses may be towed so officials can conduct a necropsy.

The department says it is working with scientists and other experts to understand what happened to these whales so further deaths can be avoided.

It says the global population of North Atlantic right whales has been pegged at about 500.

