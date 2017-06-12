Five-year-old P.E.I. girl injured when wind gust carries trampoline 40 metres

HUNTER RIVER, P.E.I. - A five-year-old Prince Edward Island girl is in hospital after a trampoline she was playing on was carried about 40 metres by a gust of wind and landed on top of her.

Ella Hurry was jumping on a trampoline in Wheatley River, P.E.I., when high winds carried the trampoline across the yard, tearing a clothesline off a pole and landing on her.

Her grandmother Stella McNeill says her father ran out and lifted the trampoline off her but she was unconscious.

Paramedics took Ella to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, where doctors ran several tests before she was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

McNeill says Ella has a concussion and a badly bruised lung but she is now breathing on her own and is expected to make a full recovery.

McNeill is urging parents to tie down trampolines to prevent a similar accident — or worse.