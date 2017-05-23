Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Florida man allegedly tried to kill Pennsylvania girlfriend in Kingston, Ont.

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 3:40 PM | Comments: 0

KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say a Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking his girlfriend while visiting an acquaintance in Kingston, Ont.

They say the accused and two women — from Pennsylvania and New York — were staying with a Kingston man after the four met online through a gaming site.

It's alleged the Florida man and the Pennsylvania woman had been arguing for two days before he tried to choke her on Monday.

Police say the Kingston man and the New York woman tried to stop the attack, but were unable to until the Kingston man grabbed the bat and struck the accused several times.

They say the accused was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old man is charged with assault, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and attempted murder.

