Food costs, fuel availability both concerns for cut-off community of Churchill

CHURCHILL, Man. - The company that runs the major store in Churchill, Man., says the cost of some food could end up doubling if the suspension of rail service to the community continues much longer.

Omnitrax, the owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line to Churchill, has said flooding damage to the track is so severe that service — the main access to the community — is suspended until at least the winter and possibly next spring.

The Northwest Company is currently flying in new groceries twice a week, but says that's three times as expensive as shipping by rail.

Derek Reimer, director of business development for the Northwest Company, tells CTV Winnipeg that for the moment, the company is absorbing that extra cost.

But he says they can't keep doing that if it takes until winter or next spring to get the rail line back on track.

As a result, the company "may have to pass along those freight increases to our customers."

Reimer says the size of the cost increase will depend on the weight of the product — a heavy jug of milk that currently costs $6.69 could jump to $13, while a light box of cherry tomatoes would only go from $5.89 to about $6.40.

Reimer hopes the situation will be resolved quickly, and adds it has contacted the federal government to see if Churchill can be added to the Nutrition North Canada program, a subsidy that helps to defray costs of providing perishable food to isolated communities.

Reimer says Churchill may now qualify.

Meanwhile, the province's emergency measures organization says it has met twice with key stakeholders and is trying to figure out the best way to get essential fuel to the community.

"Some of the fuel will have to come in by tanker from the sea," says EMO spokesman Mike Gagne. "They're currently assessing the fuel stocks they have on the ground in Churchill, which will impact obviously the operations of the airport, as airplanes come in and need to refuel as they depart back with their passengers and empty loads, as well as the fuel that's required for the town of Churchill to make its way into the fall."

(CTV Winnipeg)