National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Former embassy to be dedicated to First Nations, Metis, Inuit: government source

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 4:01 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - A government source says the former U.S. embassy across from Parliament Hill is set to become a space dedicated to First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

The federal government is expected to release more details on plans for the building at 100 Wellington St. in the coming weeks.

The source says consultations will take place with indigenous communities to determine how the space will be used.

The building was built in the 1930s, acquired from the U.S. government in 1997, and has remained vacant since 1998.

Last summer, Canadians were asked to share their views on how to best use the building.

The survey found the widest appeal for Canada House — a venue proposed to display diversity and achievements — while a gallery for artwork of national significance received significant support from respondents 55 or older.

