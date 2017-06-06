Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Former homeless man donates $10K to Ontario shelter that supported him

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 12:46 PM | Comments: 0

THUNDER BAY, Ont. - An Ontario man who was homeless for years has donated $10,000 to a shelter that supported him after receiving compensation from a residential school settlement.

The act of kindness has triggered a slew of donations for Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., which closed an outreach program on April 1 after it ran out of funds for the operation.

Shelter House development officer Alexandra Calderon says the man was inspired by an earlier donation from Matawa First Nation, which pledged $10,000 per year for the next five years to the organization.

The shelter's outreach program involves two staffers driving around and checking on the city's vulnerable people, taking them to medical appointments and transporting them to the shelter.

Calderon says the man, who wants to remain anonymous, used the shelter and its outreach program for years and wants to see the program running again.

She says the shelter has raised $75,000, but needs $125,000 in order to get the program running again.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media