Former jurors who suffered PTSD call for federal government support

OTTAWA - Former jurors and New Democrat MPs are urging the federal government to create a national support system for Canadians who are called to serve as jurors.

Mark Farrant says he developed post-traumatic stress disorder after serving on a jury in 2014 and wants Ottawa to take steps to ensure others don't face similar struggles.

Farrant says jurors perform a significant public service, and need federal help to address the emotional toll the task can exact on their lives and families.

NDP House leader Murray Rankin says his party is calling for a national standard of support for Canadians serving on juries.

He says serving as a juror can be very stressful and traumatizing, and the federal government should stand behind Canadians who carry out their public duties.

Farrant says he met this week in Ottawa with MPs including Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, and officials from the Justice Department.