Former MMA fighter in N.S. court on murder charge after Venezuelan extradition

HALIFAX - A former mixed martial arts fighter is due in a Halifax court today after being extradited from Venezuela on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police issued an international warrant for Steven Skinner's arrest shortly after 20-year-old Stacey Adams was found dead in a home in Lake Echo in April 2011.

The 44-year-old Skinner, from Cole Harbour, N.S., was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in May 2016.

A photo released by Venezuelan authorities after his arrest showed Skinner in colourful swim trunks, his bare chest covered in sand.

RCMP worked with Venezuelan authorities for the past year and say Skinner was extradited to Halifax on Saturday.

Skinner also faces several other charges -- including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and weapons charges -- in relation to a 2009 incident in Lower Sackville.

Skinner, who fought as a light-heavyweight at 205 pounds, had a 3-2 professional record, according to MMA website Sherdog.com.