Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Former officers suing Ontario police service alleging gender-based discrimination

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 10:46 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Former officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against their former employer alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and harassment.

The statement of claim filed against the police services board and police services association features accounts from two women who worked for the service between 1989 and the present day.

The accounts involve allegations of verbal and physical bullying, sexual assault and career sabotage.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The suit is seeking more than $160 million in damages for potential class members and their families.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media