July 26, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Former Quebec cabinet minister Jacques Daoust suffers stroke

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/26/2017 4:25 PM

MONTREAL - The son of former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust says his father is in stable condition after suffering a stroke.

Sebastien Daoust says his father is in hospital in the Montreal area after having the stroke overnight Friday.

The 69-year-old former transport minister is unable to speak.

His son did not want to give further details.

Daoust was elected to the national assembly in 2014 and became transport minister in January 2016, a position he kept until he stepped down as a member of the legislature last August because of controversy surrounding his role in the sale of hardware chain Rona Inc.

