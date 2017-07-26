Former Quebec cabinet minister Jacques Daoust suffers stroke

MONTREAL - The son of former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust says his father is in stable condition after suffering a stroke.
Sebastien Daoust says his father is in hospital in the Montreal area after having the stroke overnight Friday.
The 69-year-old former transport minister is unable to speak.
His son did not want to give further details.
