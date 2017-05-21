Former student leader rises to top post with left-wing Quebec solidaire

MONTREAL - A former student leader who rose to prominence during Quebec's 2012 student protests has been named an official spokesperson of the left-wing party Quebec solidaire.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was chosen as the party's male spokesperson at a gathering today in Montreal.
He is also the party's candidate in a provincial byelection in the Montreal riding of Gouin on May 29.
Quebec solidaire is sovereigntist and left-leaning party that has no leader but is represented by one male and one female spokesperson at a time.
Manon Masse was chosen as the party's female spokesperson.
The party has two of 125 seats in Quebec's legislature.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.