Four stories in the news for today, June 9

Four stories in the news for Friday, June 9

———

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks with Canadian Finance Minister William F. Morneau before their bilateral meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington on March 1, 2017. Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss trade, taxes and infrastructure when he meets Friday in Ottawa with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. In his first visit to Ottawa, Mnuchin will also meet with cabinet ministers and government officials, and take part in roundtable meetings with the Business Council of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pablo Martinez Monsivais

AMERICAN TREASURY SECRETARY VISITS OTTAWA

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will discuss trade, taxes and infrastructure when he meets in Ottawa with Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Mnuchin will also meet with other cabinet ministers and government officials during his trip to Canada. Mnuchin has already met with Morneau several times since being sworn in.

———

TRUDEAU EXTENDS TERMS OF PARLIAMENTARY WATCHDOGS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the terms of ethics commissioner Mary Dawson and lobbying commissioner Karen Shepherd. It's the third time Trudeau has extended their time in the jobs. It comes in the wake of Trudeau's failed nomination of former Ontario cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur as languages comissioner, which drew protests from the opposition.

———

EXPERT TO CONTINUE TESTIMONY AT B.C. TERROR TRIAL

An expert in Islamist-inspired terrorism is expected to continue his testimony today at the trial of a British Columbia man accused of posting terrorist propaganda online. Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes. He has also entered a not guilty plea to inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

———

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN IN FORT MCMURRY FIRE: REPORT

A report into the Fort McMurray wildfire cites critical communications breakdowns as the fire swept into the municipality and forced thousands to flee. Independent consultants that produced the report for the province noted that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres. Communication broke down when one crew chief realized the fire would enter Fort McMurray, but failed to inform crews in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says the province has already begun working to ensure a unified communications structure for future disasters.