Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Freeland tells Mexicans that Canada sees NAFTA as a three-way negotiation

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 3:04 PM | Comments: 0

MEXICO CITY - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Mexico City today to reassure officials Canada is committed to a three-way renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement along with the United States.

Freeland is downplaying any suggestion the NAFTA renegotiation might lead Canada to do a side deal with a hard-bargaining Trump administration — something Mexico doesn't want.

She says it is simply common sense that the 23-year-old agreement is "modernized" by all three member countries.

Some groups, such as the Canadian American Business Council, have said that if the going gets too tough between Mexico and the U.S., Canada should consider going it alone on a separate deal with the U.S.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray says Freeland's presence in Mexico City sends a strong signal.

The two ministers are taking part in a day-long conference titled, "Mexico and North America: A Global Powerhouse."

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media