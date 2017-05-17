Accessibility/Mobile Features
Girl, 10, struck by car near Hamilton, dies in hospital

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 at 12:24 AM | Comments: 0

HAMILTON - A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed in the Waterdown area just north of Hamilton on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses at the scene, near Evans Road and Highway 5, say the girl was hit by a vehicle when she ran into a street.

The unidentified child later died in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and Hamilton police have not indicated if any charges will be laid.

During their investigation at the scene, Hamilton police detained a Global TV cameraman and a freelance photographer covering the incident.

Hamilton police confirmed two journalists had been detained, but wouldn’t comment further.

Troy Reeb, the senior vice-president of news for Shaw Media, posted a tweet saying the cameraman had been released without charge.

But he said the company is "deeply concerned" by the circumstances surrounding the arrests and "will be following up directly with Hamilton police in the days ahead.” (Global)

