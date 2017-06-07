Girl sexually assaulted after being picked up by apparent cab driver in Labrador

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. - Police in Labrador say a girl was sexually assaulted after being picked up by a man believed to be driving a taxi cab.

RCMP say a 63-year-old man faces multiple charges after the girl was offered a ride by a man driving a vehicle "believed to be a taxi cab" near an RBC branch in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the girl — police would not give her age — was taken to a home and sexually assaulted.

She left and reported the incident to police.

The man, from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Police would not confirm whether the accused man, who is to appear in local provincial court Aug. 2, is a cab driver.