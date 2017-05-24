Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Graco recalls car seats; says webbing may not hold child in crash

By: The Associated Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 11:12 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Graco Children's products is recalling 1,393 child car seats in Canada due to a problem with harness webbing.

An advisory from the company's Canadian division says the recall covers "My Ride 65" seats which were made between May 14, 2014 and July 30, 2014.

It says harness webbing on the car seats failed to meet Canadian standards for breaking strength.

Graco says it will provide free replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions.

While waiting for a replacement kit, the company says consumers may continue to use My Ride 65 convertible car seats.

The company has issued a similar recall in the United States affecting more than 25,000 car seats.

— with files from The Associated Press

