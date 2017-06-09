Grandfather tells murder trial accused was having trouble with alcohol, drugs

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The grandfather of a man accused of killing three people in southern Alberta says one of the victims was a close family friend.

Terry Megli says his grandson, Derek Saretzky, knew Hanne Meketech, who was killed in her mobile home in Coleman, Alta., in September 2015.

Terry Megli, left, leaves Lethbridge court on Friday, June 9, 2017. Megli had testified at the triple murder trial of his grandson Derek Saretzky. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Saretzky, who is 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Meketech's death, as well as in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

Megli told a Lethbridge court that his wife, Judy, was initially the executor of Meketech's will and Saretzky had cut her lawn a few years before her death.

Megli said his relationship with his grandson was strained because Saretzky had been using drugs and alcohol.