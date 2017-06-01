Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Group tells boys to send naked mole rat memes instead of nude pics

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:21 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has some advice for boys who are asked to send a nude photo to someone — send a meme of a naked mole rat instead.

The centre has launched a campaign centred around the unsightly creature aimed at giving boys an easy way out of a potential sextortion situation, where a youth shares a sexual image of themselves and is then extorted for money.

The Winnipeg-based centre, which operates Canada's tipline to report online crimes against children, says there has been a huge increase in online sextortion cases involving teenage boys.

Executive director Lianna McDonald says previous campaigns focused on educating girls about the dangers of sending naked pictures of themselves.

But McDonald says typical fear-based messages tend not to be effective with teenage boys, so they opted for a humourous campaign instead.

McDonald says sending a mole rat picture is also a way for teens to diffuse a tense situation when someone is pressuring them for naked pictures.

www.dontgetsextorted.ca.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media