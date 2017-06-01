Accessibility/Mobile Features
Group urges Ottawa to take 'aggressive' approach with Greenland over salmon

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 12:24 PM | Comments: 0

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. - The Atlantic Salmon Federation is urging Ottawa to take a more "aggressive" approach with Greenland as salmon returns continue their decline.

A federation report released today says 2016 returns for North American Atlantic salmon were 27 per cent lower than the previous year, and may indicate further declines in 2017.

It says the federal government needs to urge Greenland to reduce its salmon fishery.

Salmon stocks migrate north from rivers in Canada to feeding grounds off the Arctic country, where 27 tonnes of salmon were harvested last year, down significantly from previous years.

The federation is also urging Canadian anglers and First Nations groups to exercise caution by releasing the fish alive or allowing more fish to pass upriver.

