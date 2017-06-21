June 21, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Halifax police chief wants suicide stats published as conversation starter

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/21/2017 7:22 AM | Last Modified: 06/21/2017 7:39 AM

Halifax's chief of police is proposing to release suicide statistics as a conversation starter.

Jean-Michel Blais says suicides are becoming all too common, and are a significant mental-health issue that should be reported on.

Blais says police recently responded to two suicides and one attempt in the same area during a single shift.

He suggests data could come out monthly, and wouldn't include specific locations or details.

RCMP Chief Supt. Lee Bergerman says that in a three-week period in May, officers responded to 28 attempted suicides — just in the Halifax district.

Statistics show the number of mental-health forms completed by police in the municipality rose 26 per cent to 389 in May 2017 from 309 during a year earlier.

(Global News)

