Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Head of MMIW inquiry says she understands frustrations over hearing delays

By: Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 5:32 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - The chief commissioner of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women says there is still hope in the work the commission is doing, despite criticism about delays.

Marion Buller said Friday some people want the commission to proceed faster and she understands the frustration of those who have been waiting up to 40 years for answers.

"I understand their anxiety," she told a news conference at the First Nations House of Learning on the campus of the University of British Columbia.

But she said there are others who are telling the commission to be careful and respectful so that it doesn't cause any more damage or retraumatize people.

"I understand where they are coming from too, because they don't want the hurt to continue."

Buller said a lot of work has been done behind the scenes and she still expects to release the commission's first report in November.

Earlier this week, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said she shares the concerns of family members who are growing more anxious about the inquiry.

Bennett was responding to questions about an open letter released Monday by more than 30 advocates, indigenous leaders and family members expressing their misgivings to Buller.

The group, which published its comments on the website of Metis artist Christi Belcourt, said it is aware the commission faces a difficult challenge, but it noted immediate action must be taken to shift the current approach and prevent damage.

Buller said the inquiry is speaking to families of those who have lost loved ones.

"There is still a lot of hope out there," she said. "We still enjoy the support of many family members across Canada, many survivors across Canada. We continue to receive letters, emails, telephone calls of people saying we support what you are doing. We receive some great comments of what we can do better."

Buller said the commission could have started a courtroom-like inquiry months ago because that has been done many times before, but this inquiry is different.

"We want to take a decolonized, indigenous approach to this work that will do no further harm. You can't roll that out in a couple of months. It takes time to do it right and we intend to do it right. That's the only way that's fair, to honour the spirits of the lost women and girls, and to honour the spirits of the survivors."

The inquiry is being conducted by Buller, the first female First Nations judge in B.C., and four other commissioners. It is expected to take two years and cost $53.8 million.

The commission is set to hold its first public hearing May 29 in Whitehorse in a tent instead of a courtroom.

Other community meetings won't take place until later in the fall at the earliest.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media