Health minister says overdose issue requires treatment without judgment

VANCOUVER - Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says more people are expected to die of illicit opioid overdoses in Canada this year compared with nearly 2,500 fatalities recorded in 2016.

She told a national meeting of health-care managers in Vancouver that combating the epidemic will require a patient-centred approach because substance use is rooted in social issues such as poverty, homelessness and unresolved trauma.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released figures last week saying at least 2,458 people fatally overdosed in 2016, though Philpott says the data are incomplete.

She says patients must be treated without judgment and discrimination and their health records must follow them wherever they're treated, regardless of whether they have a fixed address.

The minister says that would be possible through technological innovation.

Philpott says the full power of geocoding technology must also be harnessed to determine where overdoses happen so the information can be used for prevention, treatment and harm reduction.