Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for June, by province

OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.9 per cent (14.8)

— Prince Edward Island 10.2 (10.0)

— Nova Scotia 8.8 (7.9)

— New Brunswick 8.1 (8.4)

— Quebec 6.0 (6.0)

— Ontario 6.4 (6.5)

— Manitoba 5.3 (5.3)

— Saskatchewan 6.5 (6.3)

— Alberta 7.4 (7.8)

— British Columbia 5.1 (5.6)