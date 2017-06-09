Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.8 per cent (14.0)
— Prince Edward Island 10.0 (10.3)
— Nova Scotia 7.9 (8.3)
— New Brunswick 8.4 (8.7)
— Quebec 6.0 (6.6)
— Ontario 6.5 (5.8)
— Manitoba 5.3 (5.4)
— Saskatchewan 6.3 (6.2)
— Alberta 7.8 (7.9)
— British Columbia 5.6 (5.5)
