Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.8 per cent (14.0)

— Prince Edward Island 10.0 (10.3)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (8.3)

— New Brunswick 8.4 (8.7)

— Quebec 6.0 (6.6)

— Ontario 6.5 (5.8)

— Manitoba 5.3 (5.4)

— Saskatchewan 6.3 (6.2)

— Alberta 7.8 (7.9)

— British Columbia 5.6 (5.5)