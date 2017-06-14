June 14, 2017

Brandon
16° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Historic New Brunswick lighthouse destroyed by overnight fire

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/14/2017 11:06 AM

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A New Brunswick lighthouse almost as old as Confederation has been destroyed by a fire.

The Saint John fire department says it was notified of the blaze at the lighthouse on the Saint John River in the city's Green Bay area around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Division chief Mark Wilson says the site is remote and required firefighters to trek into the woods on foot with their gear for a couple kilometres.

He says by the time officials arrived on scene, the lighthouse had collapsed.

Wilson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The website lighthousefriends.com says the Swift Point lighthouse — also known as the Green Bay lighthouse — was one of six beacons erected in 1869 along the Saint John River between Fredericton and Saint John.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store