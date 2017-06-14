Home Capital to pay $29.5M to settle OSC and class action matters

TORONTO - Home Capital Group (TSX:HCG) says it has reached an agreement to pay $29.5 million to settle Ontario Securities Commission and class-action lawsuit matters related to allegations of misleading disclosure.

The embattled alternative mortgage lender will pay $10 million to settle with the OSC and reimburse the provincial securities watchdog costs of $500,000.

Under terms of the proposed deal, Home Capital founder Gerald Soloway will pay an administrative penalty of $1 million and will be barred from acting as a director or officer of a public company for four years.

Former CFO Robert Morton and former CEO Martin Reid will each pay an administrative penalty of $500,000, and will be prohibited from acting as a director or officer of a public company for two years.

About $11 million of the payments being made to the OSC will go toward the $29.5-million, class-action settlement.

The settlements are subject to approval and each settlement is conditional upon the approval of the other.

Concerns about Canada's real estate sector have intensified after the OSC announced in April it was conducting an investigation into Home Capital, alleging it misled investors through falsified loan applications.