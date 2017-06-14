Homeowner's baseball bat handy in halting home invasion in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A feisty homeowner in Abbotsford, B.C., made quick work of what could have been a home invasion.
Abbotsford Police Const. Ian Macdonald says the man, in his 60s, answered a knock on his door just before 6:30 Tuesday night and was confronted by a man trying to push his way into the house.
Macdonald says the homeowner grabbed a baseball bat near the door and gave the intruder a swat across the chest.
The resident and a woman in her 70s then held the intruder until police arrived.
Macdonald says the 37-year-old suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs and both he and the woman were checked in hospital.
Police say charges of assault and break-and-enter are expected.
Macdonald doesn't think the presence of the close-at-hand baseball bat is a sign that the homeowner was worried about violence.
"This is a residential area. They just maybe, as part of habit — they hadn't be victimized or anything like that in the past — they keep a baseball bat by the front door. And so it came to be useful for them," he says.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.