National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and Reconciliation Commission

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 2:30 PM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - The chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is receiving an honorary degree from the University of Calgary.

Sen. Murray Sinclair, who was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the upper chamber in 2016, spent six years documenting the dark legacy of Canada's residential schools.

Sinclair, the first aboriginal judge appointed in Manitoba, will receive a doctor of laws, the highest academic honour at the University of Calgary, which is bestowed upon individuals whose notable achievements and community service merit recognition.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, borne out of the largest class-action settlement in Canadian history, issued 94 calls to action at the end of its mandate touching on a host of problems including health and education.

Several other notable Canadians are getting honorary degrees as well, including Mary Simon, the special representative to the minister of Indigenous and Northern affairs on Arctic issues and co-creator of the Arctic Council.

Veteran CBC broadcaster Peter Mansbridge and Beakerhead founder Jay Ingram are also receiving degrees.

