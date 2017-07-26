Federal housing agency says downturn in Toronto housing market to be short-lived

TORONTO - The federal housing agency says the current downturn in Toronto's housing market is expected to be short-lived.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says Toronto property prices, which have fallen over the last couple of months, should pick up again as demand bounces back.

The Ontario government introduced measures in the spring, including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers, to cool down a market that many regarded was overheating.

CMHC says similar policy changes introduced in Vancouver last year reduced the number of foreign buyers in that city, but Greater Vancouver's housing market has since pushed back up.