Hundreds of bikers escort 10-year-old Nova Scotia bullying victim to school

SYDNEY, N.S. - Hundreds of bikers gathered in Sydney, N.S., this morning to escort a 10-year-old boy who has been the victim of bullying to school.

The leather-clad bikers drove Grade 4 student Xander Rose to school and walked with him in a line to the front door of Harbourside Elementary.

Mike Basso organized the rally to support the boy after his mother reached out to a U.S. children’s advocacy group called Defenders Of The Children.

He says the boy was being bullied because of his race and size and that local school and community officials had failed to help him.

Basso says the Grade 4 student was smiling ear-to-ear and was "ecstatic" to go to school with the backing of the bikers.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board spokeswoman Michelle MacLeod says she could not speak about what steps the school took to stop the 10-year-old boy from being bullied because of confidentiality, but that all cases are investigated and handled.