National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Hungry Newfoundland moose destroys Maple Leaf tulip display: 'A giant salad bar'

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 11:50 AM | Comments: 0

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - In a collision of Canadian icons, a hungry moose destroyed a Maple Leaf tulip display planted to mark Canada 150 celebrations in St. John's.

The intruder left tell-tale footprints as it laid waste to hundreds of sprouting plants at the Memorial University of Newfoundland Botanical Garden.

Horticulturalist Tim Walsh says volunteers helped plant about 800 donated bulbs last fall that were to bloom as a white Maple Leaf against a red background.

But staff arrived last week to find a mess of stalks chewed down to the soil.

Photos posted to Facebook have spawned many quips about the munching moose that ruined Canada Day.

Walsh says there's still a good chance the bulbs will flower next year — if they can keep moose that live in surrounding forests from feasting on the tasty plants.

