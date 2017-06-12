Husband of woman killed in gas and dash incident dies in car crash

CALGARY - A family that came to Canada from Iran to start a new life has been struck by a second devastating tragedy.

Ahmad Nourani Shallo died in a crash last week while driving to Calgary to mark the second anniversary of the death of his wife, Mariam Rashidi, who was killed trying to stop a gasoline thief.

Shallo was travelling from Vancouver with his new wife and his seven-year-old son when the accident happened on the Trans Canada Highway in British Columbia.

A family friend told CTV News the boy was in the back seat and wasn't hurt, however, the woman suffered serious injuries that required surgery.

Rashidi had been working at a Calgary station on June 7, 2015 when she was run over by Joshua Mitchell as he fled in a pickup truck with a tank full of stolen gas.

Mitchell was convicted of manslaughter last month and faces an Aug. 30 sentencing date.

Rashidi had only been on the job for two weeks, having emigrated to Canada from Iran in 2014 with her husband.

Both had engineering jobs before being laid off when the Alberta economy started to decline.

Shallo and their son moved to Vancouver after her death.

