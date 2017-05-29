Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Husky Oil to proceed with West White Rose project off Newfoundland

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador government was exultant Monday as Husky Energy announced it is going ahead with the West White Rose project, with first oil five years away.

The company said it will use a fixed wellhead platform tied to the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel, known as an FPSO. First oil is expected in 2022 and could reach a gross peak production rate of approximately 75,000 barrels per day by 2025.

It is the largest oil and gas project to move ahead in Canada this year, Premier Dwight Ball said.

"Moving forward with this project is a significant milestone for Husky, while creating jobs, royalties and other benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador," CEO Rob Peabody said in a statement.

"This project is of a scale approaching the original White Rose development and is able to use the existing SeaRose FPSO to process and export production."

Ball said construction will start in Argentia, N.L., this year. It will employ about 700 people at peak, he said. Accommodation design and other components will add to that total.

Direct benefits will include more than $3 billion in royalties, equity and taxes.

It's much-needed economic good news in a province that has reeled since the collapse of oil prices starting in 2014 hammered its finances.

There is much more oil to tap, Ball said: "Our future is bright."

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady said the commitment showed the industry has confidence in Newfoundland's offshore potential and workforce.

"We are very excited," she told a joint news conference with Husky Energy in St. John's. "This commitment is a vote of confidence in the province's knowledge, skill and expertise."

"There is no doubt that today is a great day for our province and a milestone for our oil and gas industry."

The company said incremental operating costs are expected to be less than $3 per barrel over the first 10 years with the tie-back to the SeaRose operation.

It says the net project will cost $2.2 billion to first oil and is expected to create about 250 permanent platform jobs once operational.

The company also announced a new oil discovery at the Northwest White Rose, showing a light oil column of more than 100 metres.

